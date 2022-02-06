United Way offering tax assistance to some local families

United Way Worldwide CEO Angela Williams poses outside the nonprofit network’s headquarters on Oct. 15, 2021. Williams has taken the helm of the nation’s largest charity with a powerhouse resume behind her — and a long list of challenges in front of her.(United Way Worldwide via AP)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — It’s tax season, and with changes to tax refunds having recently been implemented, United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg is offering to help low-to-moderate income families navigate their tax returns.

Some people over the age of 18 with no children now qualify for increased tax breaks, among other changes adopted since last year, and United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is helping families who make fewer than $58,000 per year understand the changes and get the most out of their refund.

There will be 13 sites around Chesterfield County, Charles City County, Goochland County, Henrico County, Petersburg and Richmond where eligible residents can go to for help with their tax return. Visitors will have to make an appointment, wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. More information on the sites can be found here.

“Tax season can be a make-or-break time of the year for families and individuals making less than $58,000,” said James Taylor, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg. “For nearly two decades, our Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program has been one of our organization’s most impactful programs. We are ready for another busy tax season helping those in our community.”