Unity in the Community event held in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Richmond Police, the department has investigated more than two dozen shootings since Aug. 15. The recent uptick in violence has drawn concern from city leaders and residents.

Residents held a Unity in the Community event on Saturday in response to the recent uptick in crime. Those in attendance called for an end to the violence.

Event organizers said the event was meant to inspire young people in the community and to let them know they matter.

“I think it’s been very wonderful,” said Unity in the Community organizer Lawrence Robinson. “I think the children of this community got a chance to see that somebody cares about them.”

Organizers say they hope the event inspires change within the community.

LATEST HEADLINES: