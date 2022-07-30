RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students and faculty at the University of Richmond reduced their carbon footprints by reducing waste and benefitted environmental initiatives with the return of a yearly event on hold since 2019.

The first Big Medium Yard Sale since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic took place Saturday, July 30 at UR’s New Fraternity Row. Items up for sale included some donated by members of the UR community and some left behind at the school’s residence halls.

Proceeds from the event went to the Sierra Club, a nationwide environmental organization with a chapter in Virginia, as well as Rethink Waste, a university initiative to to reach 75% waste diversion on campus by 2025.