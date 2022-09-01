The Valentine Museum is hosting its 16th Annual Richmond History Makers and Community Update virtually on March 9. (Photo: Courtesy of the Valentine)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Valentine Museum has announced that they will be staying open late every Thursday — and are hosting several special events during those new hours.

According to a release from the museum, which normally closes at 5 p.m., they will stay open every Thursday until 7 p.m. for “Extra Thursdays.” Admission to the museum will be free between 5 and 7 on Thursdays and each “Extra Thursday” will feature a new event or tour.

“Everybody needs a little ‘extra,’ and we wanted to add a time each week where we can bring some extra joy to Richmonders,” Museum Director Bill Martin said. “During Extra Thursdays, we’re going to dance in the street, open up our student field trip programs to grown-ups, and give people an extra dose of history while we’re at it. We hope Extra Thursdays will give everyone the chance to visit and have fun with us.”

Some of the upcoming events taking place on “Extra Thursdays” include:

Hard Hat Happy Hours – every second Thursday of the month at 5:00 p.m.

Silent Dance Party – September 15 at 6:00 p.m.

Grown-Up Field Trip – October 20 at 5:00 p.m.

The museum will also be hosting two 30-minute tours on Thursday evenings. The first tour, at 5:30 p.m., will focus on a few specific items in the museum and the second, at 6 p.m., will focus on the 1812 Wickham House.

More information about these new events, as well as other upcoming events at the museum, can be found here.