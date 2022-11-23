RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Vasen Brewing Company will feature dozens of local artists at its first Cellar Market this weekend, just in time for Black Friday.

The market will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Vasen Brewing Company’s location at 3331 W. Moore Street in Scott’s Addition.

The market will feature local artists and vendors spread throughout the brewery, and offers the perfect chance to support local businesses during your holiday gift shopping. Vasen will have plenty of new merchandise on sale as well.

There will also be food trucks on site so you can eat while you shop — and of course, attendees can sample Vasen’s craft brews.