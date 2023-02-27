RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday afternoon, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) will host a ‘Rams Against Hazing’ prevention workshop in remembrance of Adam Oakes, a student who died from alcohol poisoning in 2021.

Two years ago, 19-year-old Oakes died from acute alcohol poisoning in a hazing incident while attending an off-campus Delta Chi fraternity pledge “big-little” party. Since Oakes’ death, his family has been visiting colleges across the county to inform students and staff about the dangers of hazing.

Monday, the Oakes family will unveil a plaque and bench outside the VCU Student Commons in honor of Adam. The family will also present a video about Adam’s life and feature interactive hazing prevention activities.

To read more information about ‘Rams Against Hazing,’ click BELOW: