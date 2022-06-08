RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Health is now offering free select cancer screening services to low-income and uninsured women in Virginia through a federally funded program.

The public health program, Every Woman’s Life, will offer breast and cervical cancer screenings and will include clinical breast exams, mammograms, pelvic exams, pap tests, as well as any other diagnostic tests as needed for breast or cervical cancer. The program is now accepting appointment requests with the first appointment available on July 1.

“Regular screening for breast and cervical cancer has been proven to prevent disease and save lives,” said Katie Barnes, MPA, CPC, FACHE, the vice president of oncology service lines at VCU Massey Cancer Center. “There are many women who are uninsured but are not receiving these screenings because they can’t afford them. Income level and insurance status should not exclude anyone from routine cancer screenings, and this program allows us to offer expanded access to diagnostic and potentially lifesaving care.”

Eligibility Requirements:

Women must be Virginia residents between the ages of 18 and 64, meet federal income guidelines and be uninsured. Women ages 18 to 39 must be symptomatic or be determined to be at high risk for breast and/or cervical cancer.

Women who are diagnosed with cancer through the program may also be eligible for Medicaid to help pay for their cancer treatment, according to the release.

To find out if you’re eligible or to schedule an appointment at VCU Health, call 804-659-5834.