RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) is hosting an event to raise awareness of the dangers of hazing in remembrance of Adam Oakes on the two-year anniversary of his death.

“In Remembrance of Adam: Rams Against Hazing” is a hazing prevention workshop that will take place on Monday, Feb. 27 at University Student Commons. During the event, members of the Oakes family will unveil a plaque and bench outside the building in honor of Adam.

After the unveiling, the Oakes family will meet with the VCU community to talk about Adam Oakes and detail the work of the Love Like Adam Foundation, which aims to educate high schoolers and college students in Virginia about the dangers of hazing.

The family will premier a hazing prevention training video which tells Oakes’ story that was made in collaboration between them and VCU. The event will also feature interactive hazing prevention activities, as well as information about available resources and support organizations.

Adam Oakes was a Delta Chi fraternity pledge who attended a “big-little” party at an off-campus fraternity house on the 100 block of West Clay Street on the night of Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Just after 9:15 the next morning, Richmond Police officers were called to the house, where Adam was pronounced dead from acute alcohol poisoning. He was 19 years old.

Since then, VCU has permanently banned Delta Chi as a registered student organization and the Oakes family has sued the national organization behind the fraternity. The family has also been on a speaking tour at colleges across the country, education students and adults about hazing.