RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department will be handing out free U-locks to students and faculty as they head back to campus for the fall semester.

According to a tweet from VCU Police, officers from the department will be at the Compass, located near the intersection of Park Avenue and North Cherry Street on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus, handing out U-locks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.

The officers will also be there to answer safety questions. Only VCU students, staff and faculty members will be able to receive a free U-lock and VCU IDs will be required.