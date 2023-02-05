RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is no shortage of ways to celebrate Black History Month in Richmond thanks to a wide variety of offerings from Virginia Commonwealth University. Throughout February, the university will offer everything from a film screening and author talks to a discussion of heart health and a craft night for students and community members alike.

Here is a selection of some events you’ll want to mark on your calendar this month:

Travel and African American Imagination: A Conversation between Michael Ra-shon Hall and Kimberly Nichele Brown

Michael Ra-shon Hall, Ph.D., assistant professor of English at VCU, and Kimberly Nichele Brown, Ph.D., associate professor of gender, sexuality and women’s studies at VCU, offer an open conversation on the black press and periodicals, literary fiction and cultural history.

When: Monday, Feb. 6, noon

Voices for Change – Best Practices & Innovations in Advancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging

Workplace equity educator and “Staying in the Game: The Playbook for Beating Workplace Sexual Harassment” Adrienne Lawrence offers a discussion on workplace equality and inclusion.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 8, noon

‘Central Lunatic Asylum for Colored Insane’ Film Screening and Discussion

Join the Humanities Research Center for a film screening and discussion of the documentary “Central Lunatic Asylum for Colored Insane,” about the Central State Lunatic Asylum for the Colored Insane in Petersburg.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Improving Your Heart Health: A webinar with AAAC and VCU alum Jovonni Spinner, Ph.D.

Join Jovonni Spinner, a VCU alum and founder and CEO of Beacon Public Health, for a conversation about heart health and steps you can take now to prevent future heart disease, in observance of not only Black History Month but American Heart Month.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 5 p.m.

Centering Black Joy

Participants can get create as they make a reflection bracelet, where each bead correlates to something about the Black community that brings them joy. Pizza, drinks and craft materials provided.

When: Thursday, Feb. 16, 5 to 7 p.m.,

TEDxVCU Salon: Black Voices

Join in with discussions on three TED Talks that celebrate African culture and Black joy. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

When: Monday, Feb. 20, 6 to 8 p.m.,

Being My Own Boss x Philly Vegan

A panel discussion with Philly Vegan co-owner Samuel Veney on their career path, as well as sampling some of their menu items.

When: Monday, Feb. 20, 5 to 6 p.m.

Black & Abroad

Join VCU’s Education Abroad for a storytelling event where Black students and students of color to share their experiences studying, traveling and being abroad. Education Abroad will be raffling a $500 study abroad voucher.

When: Monday, Feb. 20, 7 to 8:30 p.m.,

Growing Kale, Shifting Power and Building Food Sovereignty

Malik Yakini will share some of his experiences in co-founding the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6 to 9 p.m.

‘Memories of a Tuskegee Airmen Nurse and Her Military Sisters’

Join VCU Alum and author Pia Jordan as she previews her forthcoming novel, “Memories of a Tuskegee Airmen Nurse and Her Military Sisters,” which tells the story of the Army Nurse Corps members who served with the Tuskegee Airmen at Tuskegee Army Air Field during World War II.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.

Black & Queer @ VCU: A Conversation and Mixer

Join in on a two-part event for the Black and queer community at VCU. The first part will feature a panel discussion exploring identity, family dynamics and dating, while the second is a mixer for Black faculty, staff and students. Dinner will be served.

When: Thursday, Feb. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m

VCU Libraries 2023 Black History Month Lecture: Dwandalyn R. Reece

Dwandalyn R. Reece, the museum curator behind programs at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, is bringing the story of Black music to VCU Libraries.

When: Thursday, Feb 23, 7 to 9 p.m.,

Black Excellence in Healthcare Leadership

This special webinar series will feature accomplished Black health care leaders to advance leadership education in the health field.

When: Friday, Feb. 24, noon to 1 p.m.

Truth, Reckoning, and Reconciliation: Nursing’s Past, Present, and Future

Katie Boston-Leary, the director of nursing programs at the American Nurses Association will deliver a lecture on understanding racism and its role in the history of nursing, as well as how a more inclusive approach can address aspects of public health.

When: Monday, Feb. 27, noon to 1 p.m .

Black Girl Table Talk

A night of “real talk” as Black women discuss issues that impact, influence and affect their lives.

When: Monday, Feb. 27, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.,

For more information on these events or to register to attend, visit VCU online.

In addition to these planned university events, the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs at VCU also has a continuously updating list of Black History Month events that can be found here.