CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In observance of Crash Responder Safety Week — formerly known as National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week — in November, the Virginia Department of Transportation will host “Highway Heroes,” a family-friendly event intended to educate members of the public about the vehicles and systems that are used by first responders on the road every day.

“Highway Heroes” will take place on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds at 10300 Courthouse Road.

The event is free to attend, and will feature an outdoor ‘touch-a-truck’ exhibit, where guests can learn about the work of first responders through a simulated crash scene. According to a release from VDOT, there will also be live demonstrations, including K-9 and motorcycle skills, patient extrication, towing recovery and firefighters rappelling from an aerial ladder. Flight paramedics and three helicopters will also be present at the event to showcase rescue methods.

Crash Responder Safety Week runs from Nov. 14 through Nov. 18. For more information about “Highway Heroes,” visit here.