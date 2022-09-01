RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local canal tour company is hosting spooky canal tours through some of downtown Richmond’s most historically haunted areas next month.

Riverfront Canal Cruises, part of Venture Richmond, is hosting “Eerie Canal” tours through downtown Richmond on the historic Kanawha Canal for one night only. The tours will begin at the Canal Walk’s Turning Basin at 139 Virginia Street and go through “the spooky sights and sounds of Richmond’s oldest and most historically haunted districts.”

The tours will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will depart every half-hour. Tickets cost $6 but will be free for children under 4. More information about the event can be found here.