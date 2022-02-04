Vigil for slain Bridgewater officers to take place in Richmond Monday

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Virginia Union University Athletics Chaplain Joe Ellison, Jr. is hosting an interfaith prayer vigil for the two campus officers who were killed in the shooting at Bridgewater College on Feb. 1.

The candlelight vigil will be taking place at Monroe Park on Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own candles.

According to Ellison, prayers will be for Bridgewater and the slain officers, as well as for protection from violence for schools across Virginia.

Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were both killed on Tuesday when Alexander Wyatt Campbell, who used to attend the school, opened fire on campus.