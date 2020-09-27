Vigil held for woman killed in Richmond shooting last week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Loved ones and community members gathered together on Sunday to say goodbye to Rosalind Gibson. Gibson was a mother of six, who worked as a caregiver and housekeeper.

She was shot and killed in Richmond on Sept. 23 outside of a convenience store at North 25th and Venable Streets.

The vigil was held at the shooting location this afternoon. Candles were lit, balloons were released and speeches were given in her honor.

Police have not released any suspect information yet. Anyone with information on the shooting can call Crime Stoppers.

LATEST HEALDINES: