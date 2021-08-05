Violins of Hope on display at 3 Richmond museums

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Violins of Hope, a collection of violins that survived the Holocaust, are now on display at three Richmond museums.

The powerful collection can be viewed at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Virginia Holocaust Museum and the Black History Museum & Culture Center of Virginia.

The exhibit tells the stories of violins played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. It showcases over 60 violins that have been restored by an Israeli violin shop owner.

The exhibition opened on August 4 and runs through October 24.