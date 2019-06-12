1  of  5
Virginia Career Works Capital Region holding job fair Wednesday

by: WRIC Newsroom

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a job? Virginia Career Works Capital Region will be holding a job fair on Wednesday.

The Annual Summer Kickoff Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Henrico County location, 121 Cedar Fork Road.

It will feature more than 25 employers from industries in manufacturing, transportation, logistics, skilled trades, health care and hospitality.

Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their résumé, prepare their career pitch and wear professional attire suitable for a job interview.

For more information, visit here or call (804) 952-6116.

