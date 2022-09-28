RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Housing is still accepting entries for its “Power of Home” digital art contest, an event which will help mark the organization’s 50th Anniversary.

Those who wish to submit their artwork will have until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15, when the contest closes. The contest, which is open to all Virginians, will award a total of $20,000 to winners in three categories — school-age students, adult amateurs and adult professionals.

According to Virginia Housing, an organization that helps Virginians find affordable housing across the commonwealth, all artwork from contest participants must represent what the “power of home” means to them. A selection of the artwork submitted will be displayed at the Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference in November.

For the contest, participants are invited to send up to three digital images of one piece of original artwork that they’ve created. The original artwork may either be in 2D or 3D form, according to a release from Virginia Housing. Original artwork may take the following mediums:

Painting

Pen and ink

Marker

Crayon

Photography

Sculpture

Mixed media

Charcoal

Digital paintings

Drawings

Winners will be selected based on the following criteria:

Interpretation and clarity of the “Power of Home” theme

Creativity and originality

Overall artistic quality

Overall impression and presentation

For more information regarding contest rules, prizes and instructions on how to take a digital image of your artwork, visit here.

All participants must send the digital images of their artwork online through Survey Monkey.