RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Virginians were the lucky winners of $100,000 payouts in July 19’s Powerball drawing.

While the $1 billion Powerball jackpot winner is on the opposite side of the States in California, that doesn’t mean Virginia wasn’t plenty involved in the fun. According to the Virginia Lottery, nearly 100,000 Virginians won between $4 and $100,000.

Where did the big winners purchase their tickets?

Harris Teeter, 1216 Greenbrier Pkwy in Chesapeake

7-Eleven, 5664 Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach

The winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24. The Powerball number was 24.

By law, Virginia donates all profits made from Powerball ticket sales to K-12 public education in the state.

All of the sales from this highly-anticipated Powerball jackpot win — which took 38 total drawings, beginning in April — generated an estimated $22.2 million in profit.

The Powerball jackpot is now $20 million going into Saturday’s drawing.