RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared March Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the Virginia Lottery, in collaboration with other agencies, is taking steps to help Virginians with gambling problems.

Virginia Lottery is teaming up with the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) and the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) to raise awareness of gambling addiction and expand the resources available for those with gambling problems.

The effort is being funded by the recently-created Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, which provides ongoing financial support to address problem gambling in Virginia. Part of Virginia’s revenue from regulated gambling and gaming goes into this fund, which is administered by the DBHDS.

Virginians with gambling problems can get help by contacting VCPG or by calling the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-888-532-3500.