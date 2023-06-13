FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Could you be sitting on $100,000?

The clock is ticking for the person in possession of a $100,000 winning Virginia Lottery ticket to cash in on their prize.

The unclaimed Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket was bought in Chantilly, at the Wegman’s located at 14361 Newbrook Drive. The ticket number is #410073.

Per Virginia law, all lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. This unclaimed ticket will expire on June 30 unless the winner comes forward.

If you have the winning ticket, you’re urged to contact the Virginia Lottery immediately or present the winning ticket at a Virginia Lottery customer service center or prize zone.