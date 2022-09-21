DANVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — There is a $1 million ticket floating around somewhere in the state after Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket was bought at the Sunrise 6 store located at 2120 Franklin Turnpike in Danville.

According to Virginia Lottery, the winning numbers for the Sept. 20 drawing were 9-21-28-30-52 with the Mega Ball number as 10. The winning ticket only missed the Mega Ball number.

There were only two tickets nationwide to match the first five numbers of the drawing and no two tickets in Virginia matched all six numbers that would have awarded the $277 million jackpot. The jackpot is estimated to grow to $301 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The winner of the $1 million ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. Before doing anything else, Virginia Lottery suggests the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership.