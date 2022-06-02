ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC) — An Ashburn teacher was one of the lucky winners out of six thousand entrants in Virginia Lottery’s education-focused contest.

The Thank a Teacher Campaign, in conjunction with National Teacher Appreciation Week, is a contest done by the lottery in which nearly 50 thousand teachers were nominated by their students and sent thank you cards with links to enter to win a Virginia-themed vacation and other prizes.

Out of the 50 thousand who were sent cards, six thousand entered the contest.

Roumario Becter, a world history teacher at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, was one of the winners of the contest, receiving the vacation as well as a gift card. His school will also receive $2,500 in school supplies.

Virginia Lottery has been doing the Thank a Teacher contest for the last seven years. This year, the amount of grand prize winners was expanded from two to four.