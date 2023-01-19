MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A lot of people have thought about what they would buy if they won the lottery, but one recent winner is using his prize to give to others rather than to himself.

On Jan. 1, Nicolas Houssini of Blacksburg became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

But he has no plans to spend all the money on himself. Houssini, who drives for Uber, says he enjoys helping people in their everyday lives and told Virginia Lottery officials that he plans to use at least part of his prize to help feed unhoused people in his community.

“I love Blacksburg, and I love people!” he said. “I want to give back!”

Houssini bought his winning ticket at the North Main Street 7-Eleven in Blacksburg. The other six $100,000 winning tickets were bought in Chantilly, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian, Portsmouth and Woodstock.