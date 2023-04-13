PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A winning lottery ticket worth an estimated $162.6 million remains unclaimed more than a month after its initial purchase.

According to Virginia Lottery, the Powerball ticket was bought at Gill Brothers, located at 4442 Cleburne Blvd. in the town of Dublin in Pulaski County.

Virginia lottery officials say that the winner has not yet come forward but has until Aug. 31 — 180 days from the drawing date — to claim the prize.

The $162.6 million ticket is the fourth-largest prize ever won in a Virginia Lottery game and only the second time a Powerball jackpot has been won in Virginia.

The winning numbers were 10-16-18-40-66 with a Powerball number of 16 — the Powerball ticket matched all six numbers. The odds of matching all six numbers are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Virginia Lottery.

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The store that sold the winning ticket, Gill Brothers, in Dublin, received a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.