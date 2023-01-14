CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Even the smallest gifts can be worth a lot. Jennifer Wanamaker bought some Virginia Lottery tickets as stocking stuffers for her family, and the ticket she put in her daughter Caitlin’s stocking ended up winning the $1 million top prize in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

“It was surreal!” Caitlin, who alongside her twin sister Alison is in college studying nursing, told Virginia Lottery officials. “It’s a great way to start the new year!”

Caitlin, Alison and their parents, Jennifer and Patrick, decided to split the $1 million prize amongst the family.

“If one person wins, we all win,” Patrick said.

The winning ticket was bought at the Wegmans on Stone Village Way in Midlothian. It was one of five $1 million winning tickets in the New Year’s Raffle, along with four tickets that were bought in Danville, Burke, Henrico and Woodbridge.