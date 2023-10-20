CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County couple won a $150,000 prize from a Powerball ticket.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Kathryn Vega and her husband, who live in the Midlothian area of Chesterfield County, were at a Food Lion on Genito Road when they decided to buy a few Powerball tickets.

The winning numbers for that drawing, which took place on Oct. 9, were 16-34-46-55-67, and the Powerball number was 14. The couple had bought a ticket which matched four of the winning numbers, plus the Powerball number.

Normally, that ticket would yield a $50,000 prize, but the couple decided to spend an extra dollar for Power Play, which tripled the prize to $150,000.

Kathryn, who is an accountant, said they do not have any plans for the money at the moment.