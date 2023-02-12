CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man is now $100,000 richer thanks to his daughter convincing him to take part in November’s Powerball drawing.

Despite the excitement last November over the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, Salvador Gomez of Chesterfield wasn’t planning on buying a ticket. But his daughter wanted to get in on the action.

“I convinced him to play,” she told Virginia Lottery officials. “He handed me some money, and I bought the tickets.”

Almost two weeks after the drawing, the father and daughter finally decided to check their tickets to see if they had won anything. They discovered they had bought a $100,000-winning ticket.

Credit: Virginia Lottery

The ticket matched four winning numbers along with the Powerball number. While this would normally win $50,000, the prize was doubled because Gomez’s daughter had spent an extra dollar for Power Play when she bought the ticket.

Gomez plans to use his winnings to travel and take care of his family.

The winning ticket was bought at Spencer’s Express on Centralia Road in North Chesterfield. It was one of seven tickets that won $100,000 in the Powerball drawing.