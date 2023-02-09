Fawn Hughes (left) won $148,560 from the Virginia Lottery when she went to get soup for her sister, Karen Fulton (right). (Courtesy of Virginia Lottery)

RICHMOND, Va. — A Chesterfield nurse ended up winning $148,560 from a Virginia Lottery game while going to the store to get soup for her sister.

Fawn Hughes has played the lottery in the past but this time decided to try a new game. That game was Cash 5 with EZ Match, which requires you to pick five numbers between 1-41.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398. However, that is exactly what Hughes did when the winning numbers were announced on Jan. 15.

“I was in shock!” she told Lottery officials. “I’d never won anything that big before!”

Hughes bought the ticket from the the Food Lion at 3089 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond.