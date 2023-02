CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A North Chesterfield woman has won nearly $112,000 playing an online Virginia Lottery game.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Sherry Wilkinson was playing the VIP Ultra game online and won the game’s top prize; $111,889.

When she realized she had won, Wilkinson recorded a video and uploaded it to YouTube. Wilkinson said she does not have any plans for the money at the moment.