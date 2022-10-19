COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Colonial Heights man recently won $566,000 from a Virginia Lottery scratcher ticket.

Nicholas Briglia told Virginia Lottery officials that there was no yelling or jumping up and down when he realized he had won the top prize in the 10 Years of Cash game. Instead, Briglia put the winning ticket in his pocket and went home.

Briglia, who works as a commercial plumber, said the toughest part was trying to tell his family.

“They didn’t believe me,” he told officials as he claimed his prize. “My dad still doesn’t believe.”

After winning, Briglia had the choice of either $5,000 per month for 10 years or a one-time cash option of $566,044 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

(Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

The 10 Years of Cash game is a scratcher ticket that features prizes ranging from $5 up to the top prize Briglia won. The odds of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 2,856,000 and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.25.

Briglia was the second top prize winner in the 10 Years of Cash game, meaning that one more top prize remains unclaimed.

The winning ticket was bought at Colonial Market Place at 3220 Boulevard in Colonial Heights.