LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery is searching for the winner of $2 million from the Powerball drawing on Wednesday.

According to the Virginia Lottery, someone bought a winning Powerball ticket at the Louisa Mini Mart at 305 West Main Street in Louisa County. The ticket is now worth $2 million and is yet to be claimed.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Powerball drawing was 27-35-41-56-60, and the Powerball number was 16. The winning ticket matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball number — which would be a million-dollar win if guessed correctly.

However, the person who bought the ticket paid $1 extra for Power Play, which doubled the prize to $2 million.

According to officials, the ticket was one of five in the nation to match the first five numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, and the only one in Virginia.

Whoever has the winning ticket, has 180 days from Dec. 20 to claim the prize. Virginia Lottery advises the winner to sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership.

When the winner is ready to claim their prize, they should contact the Virginia Lottery.

The Powerball Jackpot was about $572 million. Since no ticket matched all six numbers on Wednesday, the jackpot on Saturday, Dec. 23 will grow to about $620 million, according to Virginia Lottery.