DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A first-grade teacher has won an award from the Virginia Lottery this week.

First-grade teacher Courtney Bishop won a $2,500 Virginia-themed vacation and a gift card from the Virginia Lottery and its partners IGT and NeoPollard Interactive. Her school, Midway Elementary School will also receive $2,500 in supplies from The Supply Room.

(Photo: Virginia Lottery)

Bishop’s name was drawn from a pool of 6,000 entries submitted by teachers as part of the Thank A Teacher campaign in partnership with the Virginia Lottery, The Supply Room and Virginia PTA. The campaign was held in conjunction with National Teacher Appreciation Week on May 2 through 8.

Nearly 50 thousand thank-you notes written by students, parents, or other Virginians were sent to Virginia K-12 teachers via electric or hard-copy. When teachers receive these cards, they also got a web code to enter for a chance to win a grand prize.

The Virginia Lottery, its partners and elected officials surprised Bishop at her school with the news she had won on June 8. She now has to decide if she wants to take a Virginia-themed winery and brewery vacation or a health and wellness vacation.

The ‘Thank a Teacher’ campaign takes initiative to honor teachers whose hard work have made a significant difference. The program has recognized 10 educators over the last six years in Virginia and doubled the number of grand prize winners from two to four and included extra prizes.