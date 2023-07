RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Both the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery drawings for this weekend have seen jackpot increases.

The jackpot for the Friday, July 7 Mega Millions drawing is now $450 million, with an estimated cash value of $225 million to the winner.

The jackpot for the Saturday, July 8 Powerball drawing is now $615 million, with an estimated cash value of $310 million to the winner.

Those interested in trying their luck can visit the Virginia Lottery website.