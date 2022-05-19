DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — A Dinwiddie man won $130,000 on one Virginia Lottery ticket this week, and he says the first thing he’s spending it on is some TLC for his home.

Charles Ampy bought his ticket at a Food Lion in Dinwiddie, and he let the computer pick the numbers for him. Initially, he hoped to surprise his wife with the news – but, according to Virginia Lottery, “the news was just too good to keep secret, and he ended up telling her.”

Ampy told Virginia Lottery he “may use his winnings for some home repairs.”

Ampy won the “Cash 5 with EZ Match” drawing. According to Virginia Lottery, the jackpot starts each week at a minimum of $100,000, and increases each week without a winner. “The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398,” VA Lottery wrote in a press release.