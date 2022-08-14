GLOCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A paramedic and firefighter from Glocester won $1 million playing a Virginia Lottery game online.

According to VALottery.com, Duane McFarland was playing Virginia Lottery’s Cash4Life game online and let the computer generate a set of six random numbers. Duane’s numbers matched the first five winning numbers, earning him the game’s second prize — the choice of $1,000 a week for life or a one-time payment of $1 million.

Duane, who is also a small business owner, decided to take the one-time payment and said he hopes to put it towards retirement in a few years.