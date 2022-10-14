HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County woman won $279,216 playing Virginia Lottery online games.

Martha Kroupa, from the Rockville area, said she was having trouble getting to sleep and decided to log onto the Virginia Lottery app and play the Lucky Golden Multiplier.

“I won ten dollars, and I was like, ‘Woohoo!’” Kroupa said. “So I pushed the button, expecting to win $100, when suddenly the screen started blowing up! I wasn’t able to go to sleep after that.”

Lucky Golden Multiplier features a progressive, growing jackpot. The odds per game are 1 in 4.66, according to Virginia Lottery.

Kroupa retired after 28 years in the U. S. Coast Guard and told Virginia Lottery she has no immediate plans for her winnings, except to give some of it to charity.