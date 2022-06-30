HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man won a quarter of a million dollars from the Virginia lottery after he claimed that the winning numbers came to him in a dream.

Alonzo Coleman, a retiree, won $250,000 after taxes playing Bank a Million at the Virginia Lottery on June 11.

“It was hard to believe!” Coleman said. “It still hasn’t hit me yet.”

Coleman’s six winning numbers were a straight sequence of 13 to 18. He chose these numbers because he said they came to him in a dream.

The odds of winning any one of the top prizes in the Bank a Million game in which Coleman did is 1 in 3.8 million.