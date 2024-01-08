HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County resident Nathan Dean just beat “one in a million” odds — for the second time.
Dean won a $25,000 second-place prize in the Virginia Lottery’s 2012 “New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.” Now, 12 years later, he’s done it again — and this time, second place is worth $100,000.
“It took me a bit to convince my wife I wasn’t messing with her,” Dean told Virginia Lottery officials. “She said, ‘There’s no way you’ve won it again!'”
Dean bought this second winning ticket, #420843, at a Henrico County Food Lion, located at 3081 Lauderdale Dr. The other six $100,000 winning tickets were purchased in Lynchburg, Manassas, Poquoson, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Yorktown.
Currently, Dean said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.