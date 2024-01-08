HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County resident Nathan Dean just beat “one in a million” odds — for the second time.

Dean won a $25,000 second-place prize in the Virginia Lottery’s 2012 “New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.” Now, 12 years later, he’s done it again — and this time, second place is worth $100,000.

“It took me a bit to convince my wife I wasn’t messing with her,” Dean told Virginia Lottery officials. “She said, ‘There’s no way you’ve won it again!'”

Henrico County resident Nathan Dean celebrates winning the Virginia Lottery’s “New Year’s Millionaire Raffle” for a second time. (Photo: Virginia Lottery)

Dean bought this second winning ticket, #420843, at a Henrico County Food Lion, located at 3081 Lauderdale Dr. The other six $100,000 winning tickets were purchased in Lynchburg, Manassas, Poquoson, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Yorktown.

Currently, Dean said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.