RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot-winning ticket has been found. Even though it was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth did not miss out on the excitement.

Over the course of the jackpot’s 41-drawing run, ticket sales in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit.

In last night’s drawing alone, more than 303,000 Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $100,000. Of the top earners, there were three tickets that won $50,000 each and one ticket that won $100,000.

The three $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:

Publix, 4660 Monticello Avenue in Williamsburg

7-Eleven, 2712 North Armistead in Hampton

Go-Mart, 950 East Main Street in Wytheville.

The $100,000 winning ticket was bought at Smile Gas, 5201 South Amherst Highway in Madison Heights.

The drawing was delayed by around 10 hours last night, due to one of the 48 participating state lotteries needing additional time to process ticket data.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball number was 10. A ticket in California matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. Wednesday’s drawing will now have a jackpot of $20 million.

Virginia Lottery said the community should remember to play responsibly. Anyone with a gambling problem is encouraged to contact the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at 888-532-3500.