RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Despite the fact that no lottery ticket claimed the Powerball jackpot prize of over $1 billion in last night’s drawing, there were still prizes to be won across the Commonwealth.

In the drawing on Saturday, Sept. 30, over 67,000 Powerball tickets in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $200.

“So far in this jackpot run, as the jackpot has grown through 30 drawings, the profit from Powerball tickets sold in Virginia has generated an estimated $17.2 million for K-12 public education in Virginia,” a spokesperson with Virginia Lottery said.

In Fiscal Year 2023, Virginia Lottery made substantial profits and raised over $867 million for K-12 education — 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

According to Virginia Lottery, a number of Powerball players throughout the Commonwealth have won big prizes so far this year:

Twelve $100,000 prizes

Seven $150,000 prizes

One $200,000 prize

One $300,000 prize (a player had two $150,000 wins in the same drawing)

Three $1 million prizes

A $161 million jackpot

Should a Powerball player match all six numbers at the next drawing, they will have the option of receiving $1.04 billion in annual payments over 30 years before taxes or a one-time cash option of approximately $478 million before taxes.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any Powerball prize — beginning at $4 — are 1 in 25.