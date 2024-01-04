STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford man begins the new year as a millionaire after winning Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Michael Brosnan won $1 million from a Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket that he bought at Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse and Pub, located on Center Street.

Brosnan said he discovered he had won the raffle after his father called and told him one of the winning tickets was bought at the same restaurant Brosnan purchased his tickets.

Brosnan then checked the winning ticket numbers and saw his ticket — #007094 — was one of five $1 million winning tickets.

A Stafford man begins the new year as a millionaire after winning Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. (Courtesy of the Virginia Lottery)

“I almost fell to the ground,” Brosnan said when he found out he won the million-dollar raffle. “It was amazing!”

Brosnan said he has no immediate plans to use his winnings.

The other four $1 million winning raffle tickets were bought in Arlington, Fredericksburg, Leesburg and Manassas.