RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot has finally been won. According to the official Mega Millions website, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The prize winner will have the option to receive the full $1.28 billion in annual payments over 29 years or to receive a cash payout of $747.2 million immediately. The prize pool increased by $110 million in less than 24 hours leading up to Friday night’s drawing.

The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In the Commonwealth, it is coordinated by the Virginia Lottery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.