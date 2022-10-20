Chesterfield resident Ana Reyes-Melendez won the top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratcher in early October (Photo: The Virginia Lottery)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield resident Ana Reyes-Melendez isn’t a frequent scratcher of lottery games, so when she won the top prize on a game in early October, she wasn’t even sure she had a winner on her hands.

“I had to call my boyfriend because he knows more about it,” she said. “He said, ‘That looks like a winner!'”

And a winner it was. Reyes-Melendez bought the $100,000 winning ticket at the Midlothian Chubbys on Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield.

“I’m not really a lottery person, like at all!” she told Virginia Lottery officials in a release.

The game she played, 10x the Money, has prizes ranging from $5 to 100,000. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,713,600. This is the first top-prize-winning ticket claimed in the game, 11 more remain.