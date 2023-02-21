RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man won a jackpot of over $785,000 playing an online Virginia Lottery game.

Jerard Hickman said he enjoys playing online games on Virginia Lottery’s website when he’s bored. One day, he was playing the Lucky Golden Multiplier game and won a $785,414 jackpot. According to Virginia Lottery, that’s the largest prize ever won in one of their online instant games.

Jerard Hickman (Photo: Virginia Lottery)

“It feels fantastically awesome!” said Hickman. “If that’s a word, that’s how it feels!”

Hickman, who is a district manager for a transportation company, said he does not yet have plans for the money, besides paying bills.