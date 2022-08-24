PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Manassas man won nearly $900,000 playing the Virginia Lottery after buying a ticket at a Prince William County pharmacy.

According to VALottery.com, Jay House bought his ticket for Cash 5 with EZ Match from a CVS Pharmacy on Liberia Avenue in Manassas and let the computer generate a random set of numbers.

Cash 5 with EZ Match has a rolling jackpot that starts at $100,000. By the time House got his winning ticket, the jackpot had risen to $839,315. The winning numbers were drawn on Aug. 16 and when House checked his phone the next morning, he realized that he had won the jackpot.

According to Virginia Lottery, the chances of matching all five numbers are 1 in 749,398. House said he plans to use his winnings for bills, as well as possibly a trip or retirement.