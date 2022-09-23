HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico resident, Susan Disse, often plays Virginia Lottery online games in the demo mode, but this time she decided to give it a shot for real.

In demo mode, Disse wasn’t playing for money, but her good luck with the practice rounds of the game made her think she could have a shot at winning big.

“I’m going to put some money on this!” she said.

Shortly after Disse decided to play the game for real, she won a $158,570 jackpot. According to the Virginia Lottery, she quickly yelled to her husband to share the exciting news, but her husband, thinking she was still playing demo mode, told her there was no way she had actually won. She then told him to take the laptop so he could see for himself.

“I was afraid I would hit something and make it go away!” she said.

Disse said the confirmation that she had won big felt amazing.

“It feels unbelievable!”Disse told Lottery officials. “Overwhelming!”

In addition to online instant games like the one Disse won big on, players can play Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Cash 5 with EZ Match online at valottery.com/lotteryonline.