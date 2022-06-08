FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Majid Hassan’s first thought when he found out he’d won nearly $200,000 in a game with the Virginia Lottery was disbelief.

“It’s unbelievable!” he said. “There’s no feeling like it.”

The Fredericksburg man bought his ticket at the Super Giant, at 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway in Fredericksburg. Hassan used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket, lo and behold, all five numbers matched the winning numbers in the March 26 drawing for the $187,391 jackpot.

Hassan had bought his ticket on his way home from work.

“What do I do? Tell everyone?” Hassan questioned when he discovered he won the jackpot.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.