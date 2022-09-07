FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A normal, lazy Sunday at home led to a Virginia woman winning more than $152,000 after she decided to check her Virginia Lottery app.

The Virginia Lottery announced Marlen Sandoval of Stephens City didn’t even have to leave her house to win.

“It was just a regular Sunday at home, and I decided to check the app,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval quickly learned she had won the $152,608 jackpot in the Virginia Lottery’s MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots game, one of the dozens of instant games available online.

Marlen Sandoval holding her jackpot winning ticket and check (Photo: Virginia Lottery)

The odds of winning any prize in this particular game are 1 in 4.68.

“I still can’t believe it,” Sandoval said.

She continued on, saying that she has no immediate plans for her winnings.