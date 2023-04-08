LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County man won $150,000 from a scratch ticket he bought at a Food Lion in Powhatan.

According to Virginia Lottery’s website, Hans Rathjen bought a Big Wins scratch ticket at a Food Lion on Kentucky Springs Road in Powhatan County and won $150,000, the ticket’s top prize.

Rathgen, who is retired, said he and his wife may do some travelling with the money.

“We were elated!” said Rathgen about when they found out he had won. “We couldn’t believe it!”

The chances of winning the top prize on a Big Wins ticket is 1 in 2,040,000. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 5.33.