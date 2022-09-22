LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Luck runs in the family for Virginia Lottery winner Danny Mudd.

The Sterling man bought the winning ’50X the Money’ scratch ticket that netted him $3 million dollars. according to an announcement from the state agency.

Even though Mudd told Virginia Lottery officials he couldn’t believe he got the big prize, amazingly, his brother Terry won a $1 million Lottery prize in 2019.

“I was like, ‘No, this can’t be!'” Mudd told Virginia Lottery officials.

Mudd chose to receive his winnings in a one time cash sum of $1,875,000 before taxes.

The chances of winning the $3 million top prize are 1 in 1,836,000. And the chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.03.